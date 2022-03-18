Michail Chodorkowski Warum die NATO Putin schon in der Ukraine stoppen muss

Ex-Oligarch Michail Chodorkowski saß in Russland 10 Jahre in Haft und lebt jetzt im Exil in London. In einem Gastbeitrag für den "Economist" warnt er den Westen: Wenn Putins Angriffskrieg nicht durch ein Flugverbot über der Ukraine gestoppt wird, dann sind bald Polen und das Baltikum in Gefahr.

Ein Gastbeitrag von Michail Chodorkowski für den "Economist"