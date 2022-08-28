Prelude to a takeover?

It hardly sounded like a resounding endorsement. Yet Berkshire’s stake has since climbed above 20%, making it Oxy’s biggest shareholder by far, and on August 19th it got authorisation from an energy regulator to purchase up to half of the firm’s shares. The buying spree has made Oxy the highest climber this year in the S&P 500, one of America’s stockmarket benchmarks. It has also fuelled speculation that it is the prelude to a takeover.