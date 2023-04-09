Internationaler Währungsfonds IWF Der Krisenbekämpfer steckt selbst in der Krise
Trouble on 19th Street
The IMF faces a nightmarish identity crisis
The fund is caught between America and China, and its purpose is unclear
During the landmark three-week conference at Bretton Woods in 1944, one delegate contrasted the "extraordinarily beautiful” venue—the Mount Washington hotel—with the "glorious confusion” of negotiations. Yet the bedlam gave birth to the world’s most important international economic institution: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was founded to ensure global macroeconomic stability. In the nearly 80 years since its creation, the fund has lent $700bn to 150 countries.
When the IMF meets for its spring jamboree in Washington on April 10th there will once again be confusion about its purpose. Only this time it will not be glorious but ominous. Like many liberal institutions built after the second world war that could both serve American interests and claim to represent all of humanity, the fund is now ensnared by the Sino-American rivalry. Everyone—including the countries which negotiate and vote on the fund’s governance, the creditors which lend to countries it bails out, and its staff—seems uncertain about the fund’s future.
This is quite a reversal. Three years ago the IMF was poised to orchestrate a grand policy response to covid-19. In reaction to the crisis, the fund boosted by $185bn the amount it could raise from central banks to lend to distressed economies. Commitments from rich countries, the fund’s first source of borrowed capital, doubled to $482bn. The IMF brokered a deal at the g20, including China, to freeze interest payments for poor countries. And it doled out $650bn in "Special Drawing Rights”, its own quasi-currency made up of a basket of those of its biggest members, to central banks to lend to poorer countries. The IMF, it seemed, was fulfilling its modern mission: to backstop countries in distress and, by extension, the world economy.
