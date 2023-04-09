Internationaler Währungsfonds IWF Der Krisenbekämpfer steckt selbst in der Krise

Der IWF wurde vor 79 Jahren geschaffen, um Krisen zu bekämpfen und Ländern in Not mit Krediten auszuhelfen. Doch mitten in der globalen Schuldenkrise gerät der Währungsfonds selbst in Not: Er droht im Konflikt zwischen China und den USA zerrieben zu werden.
Ein Orignaltext aus dem "Economist"
IWF-Chefin Kristalina Georgieva: Der Internationale Währungsfonds soll für Stabilität sorgen und Krisen bekämpfen. Der Dauerkonflikt zwischen China und den USA stürzt den IWF aber nun selbst in eine Identitätskrise

IWF-Chefin Kristalina Georgieva: Der Internationale Währungsfonds soll für Stabilität sorgen und Krisen bekämpfen. Der Dauerkonflikt zwischen China und den USA stürzt den IWF aber nun selbst in eine Identitätskrise

Foto: Britta Pedersen / dpa / picture alliance

Sie können den Artikel leider nicht mehr aufrufen. Der Link, der Ihnen geschickt wurde, ist entweder älter als 30 Tage oder der Artikel wurde bereits 10 Mal geöffnet.

Trouble on 19th Street

The IMF faces a nightmarish identity crisis

The fund is caught between America and China, and its purpose is unclear

During the landmark three-week conference at Bretton Woods in 1944, one delegate contrasted the "extraordinarily beautiful” venue—the Mount Washington hotel—with the "glorious confusion” of negotiations. Yet the bedlam gave birth to the world’s most important international economic institution: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was founded to ensure global macroeconomic stability. In the nearly 80 years since its creation, the fund has lent $700bn to 150 countries.

When the IMF meets for its spring jamboree in Washington on April 10th there will once again be confusion about its purpose. Only this time it will not be glorious but ominous. Like many liberal institutions built after the second world war that could both serve American interests and claim to represent all of humanity, the fund is now ensnared by the Sino-American rivalry. Everyone—including the countries which negotiate and vote on the fund’s governance, the creditors which lend to countries it bails out, and its staff—seems uncertain about the fund’s future.

This is quite a reversal. Three years ago the IMF was poised to orchestrate a grand policy response to covid-19. In reaction to the crisis, the fund boosted by $185bn the amount it could raise from central banks to lend to distressed economies. Commitments from rich countries, the fund’s first source of borrowed capital, doubled to $482bn. The IMF brokered a deal at the g20, including China, to freeze interest payments for poor countries. And it doled out $650bn in "Special Drawing Rights”, its own quasi-currency made up of a basket of those of its biggest members, to central banks to lend to poorer countries. The IMF, it seemed, was fulfilling its modern mission: to backstop countries in distress and, by extension, the world economy.

manager magazin plus

Jetzt weiterlesen. Mit dem passenden manager Abo.

Einen Monat für € 0,99 testen. Jederzeit kündbar.

Ihre Vorteile:

  • manager magazin+ und Harvard Business manager+ im Paket
  • Alle Inhalte von m+ und HBm+ auf der Seite manager-magazin.de und in der manager-Nachrichten-App
  • Der Inhalt der gedruckten Magazine inkl. E-Paper (PDF)
Jetzt für € 0,99 testen

Ihre Vorteile:

  • Alle Inhalte von m+ auf der Seite manager-magazin.de und in der manager-Nachrichten-App
  • m+-Newsletter mit besonderen Leseempfehlungen
  • Der Inhalt des gedruckten Magazins inkl. E-Paper (PDF)
Jetzt für € 0,99 testen

Sie sind bereits Digital-Abonnentin oder -Abonnent? Hier anmelden

Weiterlesen mit manager+

Immer einen Einblick voraus

Ihre Vorteile mit manager+

  • manager magazin+

    in der App

  • Harvard Business manager+

    in der App

  • Das manager magazin und den Harvard Business manager lesen

    als E-Paper in der App

  • Alle Artikel in der manager-App

    für nur € 24,99 pro Monat

Sie haben bereits ein Digital-Abonnement?

manager+ wird über Ihren iTunes-Account abgewickelt und mit Kaufbestätigung bezahlt. 24 Stunden vor Ablauf verlängert sich das Abo automatisch um einen Monat zum Preis von zurzeit 24,99€. In den Einstellungen Ihres iTunes-Accounts können Sie das Abo jederzeit kündigen. Um manager+ außerhalb dieser App zu nutzen, müssen Sie das Abo direkt nach dem Kauf mit einem manager-ID-Konto verknüpfen. Mit dem Kauf akzeptieren Sie unsere Allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen und Datenschutzerklärung .

Die Wiedergabe wurde unterbrochen.
Merkliste
Speichern Sie Ihre Lieblingsartikel in der persönlichen Merkliste, um sie später zu lesen und einfach wiederzufinden.
Jetzt anmelden
Sie haben noch kein SPIEGEL-Konto? Jetzt registrieren