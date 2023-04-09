Trouble on 19th Street

The IMF faces a nightmarish identity crisis

The fund is caught between America and China, and its purpose is unclear

During the landmark three-week conference at Bretton Woods in 1944, one delegate contrasted the "extraordinarily beautiful” venue—the Mount Washington hotel—with the "glorious confusion” of negotiations. Yet the bedlam gave birth to the world’s most important international economic institution: the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was founded to ensure global macroeconomic stability. In the nearly 80 years since its creation, the fund has lent $700bn to 150 countries.