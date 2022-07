Were Dornbusch still around, even he might be scratching his head about Turkey. For years it has been running a reckless experiment in unorthodox monetary policy . The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, believes that higher interest rates are a cause of rising prices, not a cure for them. At the end of 2021, when most countries were either raising interest rates or preparing to do so, he directed Turkey’s central bank to slash them. The result could have been predicted, if not by Mr Erdogan. Inflation surged to almost 80% in a matter of months. Remarkably Turkey’s economy has managed to keep growing. Real gdp rose by 11% last year. Turkey’s boom seems to be everlasting .