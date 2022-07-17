Now Russia is squeezing even harder. On June 16th it slashed exports via ns1 to 40% of capacity, citing technical snags. Big European buyers such as Italy’s Eni, Austria’s OMV and Germany’s Uniper were hit hard: they must make up the shortfall by buying pricey gas on the spot market.

On the morning of July 11th Russia shut down all gas exports via ns1 for about ten days of maintenance. A vital turbine does need fixing, and Siemens Energy, its manufacturer, had shipped it to Canada for repair. But because of Canadian sanctions, it was reluctant to send the turbine back to Russia. Mr Habeck urged Canada to release the kit to Germany, sidestepping the sanctions, to "take this turbine excuse away from Putin”. On July 9th Canada relented.