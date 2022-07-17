Vier-Säulen-Plan Wie die EU den Winter ohne russisches Gas überstehen kann
Winter is coming
Europe is preparing for Russian gas to be cut off this winter
An EU-wide plan is needed to cope
"Social peace in Germany is being challenged,” declared Robert Habeck, Germany’s vice-chancellor, on July 7th. The villain: natural-gas prices. Russia is throttling Europe’s supplies in revenge for its support for Ukraine. In Germany, which relies on Russia for around one-third of its gas imports, energy bills are expected to soar. Gas prices will cause firms huge losses; ultimately, Mr Habeck fears, they could trigger a financial meltdown. The ultimate threat—a complete Russian cut-off—looks ever more plausible.
Gazprom, Russia’s state-controlled gas goliath, has been squeezing the Europeans for months. S&P Global, a research firm, reckons that in June Russia piped just 4.7bn cubic metres (BCM) to Europe, barely a third of the level in early 2021 (see chart 1). The biggest gas flows come via Nord Stream 1 (ns1), which links Russia to Germany via the Baltic sea. (Nord Stream 2, a new pipeline on the same route, was denied approval by Germany as punishment for Russia’s aggression.)
Now Russia is squeezing even harder. On June 16th it slashed exports via ns1 to 40% of capacity, citing technical snags. Big European buyers such as Italy’s Eni, Austria’s OMV and Germany’s Uniper were hit hard: they must make up the shortfall by buying pricey gas on the spot market.
On the morning of July 11th Russia shut down all gas exports via ns1 for about ten days of maintenance. A vital turbine does need fixing, and Siemens Energy, its manufacturer, had shipped it to Canada for repair. But because of Canadian sanctions, it was reluctant to send the turbine back to Russia. Mr Habeck urged Canada to release the kit to Germany, sidestepping the sanctions, to "take this turbine excuse away from Putin”. On July 9th Canada relented.
