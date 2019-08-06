Christine Lagarde wird die erste Frau an der Spitze der EZB sein. Schon kurz nach ihrer Nominierung begann das Gemäkel: Lagarde sei keine studierte Ökonomin und sie habe zu wenig Ahnung von Geldpolitik. Vier Gründe, warum Lagarde dennoch die richtige Wahl ist.

International banking and finance is so male-dominated that it is no wonder that the appointment of a woman to a top position is greeted by insiders with, to put it politely, considerable skepticism.

No sooner was Christine Lagarde nominated to head the European Central Bank (and she would be the first woman to lead the ECB) than critics issued a three-strike warning against her: She is not a professional economist, she has no central banking experience and there is no record of her having monetary policy knowledge.

Some things just seem to have a habit of repeating themselves. It may be recalled that she was similarly castigated by some as just a lawyer and a politician, and so unqualified, when she became the first woman to be Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund in 2011.

What the eternal naysayers tend to overlook is that some of the situations that she and the IMF have had to face in recent years will prove valuable experience as she now looks ahead to ECB challenges.

Greek debt

Her first major test at the IMF after cleaning up the internal mess left by her flighty and crude predecessor Dominique Straus-Kahn was Greece. Rescuing the country from its vast debt nightmare involved the Fund partnering with European Union entities - the Commission, the Council of Finance Ministers and the ECB.

That took some doing, not least because these institutions could not agree among themselves. And while it took some time for Lagarde to conclude that major debt servicing relief was absolutely crucial, she did arrive at the correct conclusion.

Even so, Lagarde never fully convinced either the ECB or the German-dominated, fiscal consolidation minded European Council.

Regardless of where one stands on this issue, the net result is that Greece remains smothered in debt and its economy continues to struggle. Greece could very well be one of Lagarde's first ECB's challenges.

Ukrainian kleptocracy

Under Lagarde, the IMF has also played a crucial and constructive role over the last five years in seeking to pull Ukraine out of virtual bankruptcy. Lagarde appreciated that securing sound fiscal and monetary policies alone would not suffice.

The Fund not only moved further than ever before to seek civil society allies in Ukraine, but it explicitly targeted kleptocracy. I believe this is where Lagarde really appreciated that the IMF could play a very meaningful anti-corruption role.

She has used her formidable managerial skills to embed her anti-corruption approaches into the IMF bureaucracy. This will be a shining jewel in her IMF legacy. My hope is that her successor builds on her initiatives in this area.

Argentina's depression

Finally, Lagarde boldly agreed to the largest ever IMF program ($57 billion) for beleaguered Argentina, where again - as in Greece and Ukraine - corruption has long been a root cause of fiscal disaster.

The IMF program for Argentina as for many other countries centers on advocating sound fiscal and monetary policies, working not only with treasuries but central banks as well.

For years, this has been the bread and butter menu that filled Lagarde's days at the IMF. It provides a solid base of experience for her new ECB career.

Money laundering

Given her record and her courage to take on tough tasks, it could well be the case that she makes the ECB into a far more robust and tough advocate of anti money laundering across the EU's banks.

Christine Lagarde im Stil-Check Christine Lagarde beim G20-Gipfel in Osaka Ende Juni: Schwarzer Anzug in regulärer Passform, der Schnitt betont die Figur, ohne eng anzuliegen, Hose mit Seitenschlitz am Saum. Klassisches Seidentuch und eine Ansteckblume in Apricot, auch Reversblume genannt, dienen dazu, dem Outfit den letzten Schliff zu verleihen. Für anstrengende Business-Tage, an denen man den ganzen langen Tag im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes auf den Beinen ist, sind Schuhe mit Blockabsatz unersetzlich. Bei einem Treffen der europäischen Finanzminister in Brüssel, 2015: Ein modisch elegantes Etuikleid, das Lagarde bei formellen Auftritten glänzen lässt. Die perfekte Nahtführung folgt den Linien der Figur und zaubert eine wunderbare feminine Silhouette. Puristisch edel im Look zeigt sich das Kleid im Armani-Style mit Seitentaschen, Rundhals-Ausschnitt und Halbarm. Ihr sonnengebräunter Teint kommt durch das Kleid gut zur Geltung. Zurückhaltender Schmuck, nudefarbene Pumps, brauner Shopper. Kontrastiert farblich positiv die vorherrschende Anzugtristesse ihrer Kollegen. London, im September 2018, bei einer Pressekonferenz im Finanzministerium: In einem zarten Frauengesicht kann eine Hornbrille für spannende Kontraste sorgen. Ein edles, feminines Outfit unterstreicht die Hochwertigkeit und das Design der Fassung; die Erdfarben des Rahmens greifen ihre braunen Augen auf. Pastellfarbenes Hermès-Tuch eingelegt in schwarzen Stehkragen. Dezenter Perlenschmuck mit Brillant. "Le carré Hermès" ist ein quadratisches Seidentuch, das seit 1937 vom französischen Modeunternehmen in mehreren Formanten hergestellt wird und als modische Allzweckwaffe gilt. Washington, im April 2019: Die Ära berufstätiger Frauen in den 1980ern inspirieren die Designer in diesem Herbst zu modernen Neuinterpretationen der Power-Silhouette. Lagarde zeigt uns, wie Power Dressing im Jahr 2019 funktioniert und wie man den Look trägt. Ein roter Long-Blazer aus Veloursleder eingefasst mit Nappaleder, breite Schultern, kombiniert mit weißer Hemdbluse und schwarzer Hose. Das Umwickeln der Taille mit einem Band betont die Körperform. Carré-Styling für Fortgeschrittene. Lächelnd bei einer Pressekonferenz in Luxemburg im Juni 2019: Bouclé-Jacke im Chanel-Stil in gebrochenem Weiß mit rot-schwarzer Einfassung, darunter schwarzes T-Shirt. Zwei dezente Halsketten, minimalistische Ohrstecker, ein breiter Silberarmreif und eine Ebel Brasilia Damenuhr am Handgelenk. Dieser Stoff (französisch: Locke) steht wie kein anderer für das französische Modelabel. Bei Bouclé denken wir sofort an Chanel. In Bouclé fühlen wir uns sofort wie in Chanel. Beim G20-Gipfel in Osaka im Juni 2019: Lagarde im hellblauen Etuikleid aus changierender Seide mit passendem Blazer tritt zum "Familienfoto" mit den Finanzministern vor die Presse. Ein gewagter Gehschlitz verleiht ihr mehr Bewegungsspielraum beim Gehen und lässt etwas Bein hervorblitzen. Komplettiert mit lachsfarben gemustertem Seidencarré und Designerschuhen, die farblich zum Kleid passende Riemchen um das Fußgelenk offenbaren. Chapeau, Madame Lagarde! Empfang beim chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping in Peking, mit Ehepartnern (Lagardes Mann Xavier Giocanti, links, und Präsidentengattin Peng Liyuan, rechts): Blumen blühen nicht nur im Hintergrund und auf dem Teppich, sie blühen auch auf dem dunkelblau schimmernden Abendkleid von Madame Lagarde. Zur Floralornamentik gesellen sich gestickte Vögel in Neongrün auf samtigem Untergrund. Christine Lagarde wählt flaches Schuhwerk, um den Größenunterschied zu ihren Gastgebern nicht optisch zu verstärken. Und ihr Mann? Muss dringend zum Frisör! Monrovia, Liberia: Lagarde zu Gast bei der damaligen liberianischen Präsidentin Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Wer Rot trägt, wirkt nicht nur auffälliger, sondern auch attraktiver. Lagarde trägt ein Bustierkleid mit Volants im Flamenco-Look. Farben wecken bekanntlich bestimmte Assoziationen in uns. Rottöne strahlen Wärme aus, sind energiegeladen, elegant oder sinnlich. Sie setzt keine Highlights, sondern Statements. Hier: die strassbesetzte Statement-Brosche. Der unkonventionelle Einsatz des traditionellen Schmuckstücks soll ihm die Biederkeit nehmen. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (links) und Christine Lagarde beim G20-Gipfel in Hamburg im Juli 2017: Zwei Frauen, die sich verstehen. Statt maskuliner Businessanzüge setzt Lagarde auf kurze Blazer im Chanel-Stil oder taillierte Jacken. Eine kurz geschnittene Bouclé-Jacke ist eine attraktive Ergänzung für jedes Ensemble. Perlencollier zweireihig eng am Hals liegend zum hellblauen Etuikleid mit Frontschlitz. Perlen sind und bleiben ein modischer Evergreen. Damit liegt frau nie daneben.

There certainly is a crying need for greater transparency in the fiscal and monetary affairs of quite a number of Eurozone countries, where corruption remains a prime concern.

Under Lagarde's leadership, the IMF greatly expanded its technical assistance to central banks to assist them in curbing money laundering.

As for the critics who claim Lagarde is unqualified - let these men come to terms with the fact that there are many outstanding women who could and should be running a lot more of the global financial institutions, private and public, than is the case today.

Diesen Text veröffentlichen wir mit freundlicher Genehmigung aus The Globalist . Dort erschien der Artikel zuerst.