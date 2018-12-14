Mein Geld, mein Drink, mein Stuhl: Auf der Milliardärs-Messe in Moskau.
Die neue Macht der Family Offices

Wie die Superreichen ihr Geld verwalten

Ihren Ursprung haben sie als Helfer der Räuberbarone im 19. Jahrhundert. Heute verwalten Family Offices das Vermögen von immer mehr Milliardären. Und ihre Macht ist gewaltig: Vermutlich befehlen sie über 3 bis 4 Billionen Dollar. Einblicke in eine Welt, von deren Existenz viele nicht mal wissen.

Super-help for the super-rich

Family offices become financial titans

The growing ranks of billionaires’ in-house investment teams

Hussein Sayed, a local anchor with CNBC, a TV network, beams from the stage as he welcomes participants to a conference on family offices (FOS) in Dubai. Among those present are billionaires and their offspring, advisers and money managers, and a smattering of investment-minded blue-bloods, including Prince Michael of Yugoslavia. “We think there may be over $2trn represented in this room,” announces Mr Sayed, “though of course there’s no way of knowing.”

Now an essential part of every self-respecting billionaire’s stable, FOS are booming. Their roles include managing families’ wealth, administering their assets and often other services, from the mundane (paying bills) to the knotty (succession-planning). The biggest have become deal powerhouses, capable of competing with global banks and private-equity firms on big transactions. But they are also, by definition,

