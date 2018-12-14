Super-help for the super-rich

Family offices become financial titans

The growing ranks of billionaires’ in-house investment teams

Hussein Sayed, a local anchor with CNBC, a TV network, beams from the stage as he welcomes participants to a conference on family offices (FOS) in Dubai. Among those present are billionaires and their offspring, advisers and money managers, and a smattering of investment-minded blue-bloods, including Prince Michael of Yugoslavia. “We think there may be over $2trn represented in this room,” announces Mr Sayed, “though of course there’s no way of knowing.”



Now an essential part of every self-respecting billionaire’s stable, FOS are booming. Their roles include managing families’ wealth, administering their assets and often other services, from the mundane (paying bills) to the knotty (succession-planning). The biggest have become deal powerhouses, capable of competing with global banks and private-equity firms on big transactions. But they are also, by definition,