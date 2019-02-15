ARCHIV - 06.12.2016, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Mukran: Ein Mitarbeiter prüft tonnenschwere Rohre für die zukünftige Ostsee-Erdgastrasse Nord Stream 2 auf einem Lagerplatz im Hafen. In der Diskussion um die Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 durch die Ostsee haben Litauen und die Ukraine die Bundesregierung zum Umdenken aufgefordert. «Russland hat Energie immer als politisches Werkzeug zur Einflussnahme und als Druckmittel genutzt», sagte die Litauens Präsidentin Grybauskaite der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Davos. Foto: Jens Büttner/ZB/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit
Jens Büttner / ZB / dpa

Nord Stream 2

Warum die Pipeline Putins Falle ist – und Deutschland hineinfiel

Nach anhaltendem Druck aus Deutschland wird die russische Gas-Pipeline weiter durch die Ostsee gebaut. Wirtschaftlich ist das Megaprojekt keineswegs notwendig. Die Deutschen haben sich von Wladimir Putin reinlegen lassen. – Ein "Leader" aus dem "Economist".

Putin’s pipeline

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a Russian trap

And Germany has fallen into it

When a megaproject makes no commercial sense, there are two possibilities. Either its sponsors are fools, or they have other motives. Since Vladimir Putin is no fool, one must assume that his pet pipeline is not really a business venture—and that the fools are the Europeans, in particular the Germans.

This week, after sustained German pressure, the European Union agreed how its energy rules should apply to Nord Stream 2, an $11bn, 1,200km (750 mile) gas pipeline. As a result it is all but certain that the project will go ahead, though perhaps with delays. It runs from Vyborg in western Russia through the Baltic Sea to Greifswald in north-eastern Germany. Work on it began last year, and it could be finished by the end of this one. Economically, it is unnecessary. There is no shortage of capacity in the existing Russian networks, which run from east to west mostly through Ukraine and Poland, or through

