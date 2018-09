Behind closed doors

American business and #MeToo

One year after the Weinstein scandal, not enough has changed in workplaces

“I didn’t wait for a pay cheque. I didn’t tell anyone. I was scared, ashamed and just ran,” is how Daniela Contreras recalls sexual harassment—as she now knows to call it—by her employer when working as a nanny in her teens. Twenty years later she feels able to say “This happened to me”, and works with the National Domestic Workers Alliance in New York to ensure others can do so sooner. Over the past year she has seen a big increase in women phoning, almost daily, for legal advice. #MeToo catalysed this rise, she says. “The hashtag helped start the conversation by writing it, saying it and sharing it: ‘This happened to me.’”