Bohrturm an Bord: Schiff des Edelsteinunternehmens de Beers für den Abbau in der Tiefe
Gerald Cubitt / OKAPIA

Milliardengeschäft bedroht das Leben in der Tiefe der Ozeane

Die Plünderung der Meeresböden beginnt

Stellen Sie sich vor, wie Tauchboote mit gigantischen Staubsaugern auf der Suche nach Rohstoffen die Meeresböden absaugen. Was bedeutet das für die Ozeane? Noch steckt der Tiefseebergbau in der Entwicklung, doch die Hoffnung auf Milliardengeschäfte treibt die Idee voran.

Conservation and seabed minerals

Mining the deep ocean will soon begin

What will that mean for existing denizens of the abyss?

Diva Amon, a researcher at the Natural History Museum in London, spotted her first whale skull in 2013, during an expedition to the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the tropical Pacific. It sat on beige silt, some 4,000 metres beneath the sea’s surface, and was entirely covered in a black coating. Her find was twice notable. First, the skull’s coating meant it was millions of years old, for it was made of the same slowly accumulating metallic oxides as the potato-like ore nodules that are drawing miners to the area. Second, the discovery highlighted how little is known about the deep ocean. Dr Amon’s whale skull, and others like it, raise questions about the trade-offs between the economic gains of mining the seabed and that mining’s environmental consequences.  

Those involved in deep-sea mining hope it will turn into a multi-billion dollar industry. Seabed nodules

