Apples Warnung war nur der Anfang

Das Ende des Smartphone-Booms

Nach einer Dekade der zügellosen Kauflust ist das Ende des Smartphone-Booms ist gekommen. 2018 sank die Zahl der verkauften Geräte in jedem Quartal, und 2019 könnte noch schlimmer werden. Was bedeutet das für Apple, Samsung und Co?

Cracks in the glass

Apple succumbs to the smartphone malaise

A decade-long boom is ending as consumers hang on to devices for longer

Last summer the market value of Apple passed $1trn, a first for any publicly traded Western company. It did not stay there for long. In November it passed the $1trn mark again, travelling in the other direction. Last week Tim Cook, the smartphone maker’s boss, cut revenue forecasts for the first time in over a decade. Apple’s shares plunged a further 10% on the news, dragging the world’s jittery stockmarkets down with them.  

Mr Cook blamed the firm’s woes on an economic slowdown in China, which accounts for about 18% of Apple’s sales. Analysts talked gloomily about a slowing global economy, and pondered whether the trade war between America and China might be starting to affect buying habits.

