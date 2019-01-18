Huhn.
Wie Hühnchen zum beliebtesten Fleisch der Welt wurde

Während der Konsum von Rinder- und Schweinefleisch in den Industrienationen seit 1990 stagniert, stieg der von Hühnerfleisch um 70 Prozent an. Heute sind 23 Milliarden der 30 Milliarden Tiere in den Ställen dieser Welt Hühner. Die Geflügelindustrie ist ein schmutziges Geschäft. Und ein sehr profitables.

How chicken became the rich world’s most popular meat

The birds now count for 23bn of the 30bn land animals living on farms

In a shed on a poultry farm just outside Colchester, in south-east England, thousands of chickens sit on piles of their own excrement. The facilities will not be cleaned until after the birds are killed, meaning they suffer from ammonia burns and struggle to grow feathers. Ants and maggots crawl over the bodies of those that have not made it to slaughter. The chicken industry is a dirty business, but it is also a profitable one. In the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries, pork and beef consumption has remained unchanged since 1990. Chicken consumption has grown by 70% (see chart).

Humans gobble so many chickens that the birds now count for 23bn of the 30bn land animals living on farms. According to a recent paper by Carys Bennett at the University of Leicester and colleagues, the total mass of farmed chickens exceeds that of all other birds on the planet

