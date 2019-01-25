Ein Container, Sinnbild der Globalisierung, im Meer - allerdings ohne Schiff.
Nlcg-Phcgn / Netherlands Coast Guard / dpa / picture alliance

Im Welthandel beginnt eine neue Ära

Die neue Slowbalisierung

Exklusiv für Abonnenten
Der Fluss von Waren, Geld, Ideen und Menschen über die Ländergrenzen hinweg hat das Weltgeschehen in den letzten drei Jahrzehnten maßgeblich bestimmt. Doch nun ist die Globalisierung ins Stocken geraten. Welche Kräfte wirken auf die Entschleunigung ein? Und wie sieht der globale Handel in der Zukunft aus? Eine Analyse.

ORIGINALTEXT AUS DEM "ECONOMIST"

Slowbalisation

The global list

Globalisation has faltered and is now being reshaped

Large and sustained increases in the cross-border flow of goods, money, ideas and people have been the most important factor in world affairs for the past three decades. They have reshaped relations between states both large and small, and have increasingly come to affect internal politics, too. From iPhones to France’s gilets jaunes, globalisation and its discontents have remade the world.

Recently, though, the character and tempo of globalisation have changed. The pace of economic integration around the world has slowed by many—though not all—measures. “Slowbalisation”, a term used since 2015 by Adjiedj Bakas, a Dutch trend-watcher, describes the reaction against globalisation. How severe will it become? How much will a trade war launched by America’s president, Donald Trump, exacerbate it? What will global commerce look like in the aftermath?

There have been periods of more

