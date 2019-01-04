Neue Scheine: Die zweite Generation der 100- und 200-Euro-Noten wird ab Ende Mai ausgegeben.
Arne Dedert / dpa
Welche Reformen das Währungssystem braucht

Warum der Euro die nächste Krise nicht überlebt

Allen Problemen zum Trotz hat die europäische Währung die ersten zwanzig Jahre überstanden. Doch schon die nächste echte Rezession wird das Ende des Euro besiegeln - wenn er nicht reformiert wird.

Incomplete union

The euro enters its third decade in need of reform  

The EU’s great project may not survive another crisis

The euro is a survivor. The new currency, brought into being on January 1st 1999, has defied early critics, who thought it doomed to failure. It has emerged from its turbulent teenage years intact, cheating a near-death experience, the debt crisis of 2009-12. It is now more popular than ever with the public. But fundamental tensions attended its birth. Although the euro has made it this far, they still hang over it. If Europe’s single currency is to survive a global slowdown or another crisis it will require a remodelling that politicians seem unwilling or unable to press through.

To its supporters the bold economic experiment was the culmination of half a century of European co-operation and a crucial step towards an “ever closer union” that would unite a continent once riven by conflict. “Nations with a common currency never went to war against each other,” said Helmut

