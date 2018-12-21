TGV und ICE - passt das zusammen?
Schaffen Fusionen nach Airbus-Vorbild europäische Champions?

Die Industriepolitik der 70er Jahre kehrt zurück

Noch vor einem Jahrzehnt kamen 28 der wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt aus der EU. Nach dem Brexit werden es noch 12 sein. Grenzüberschreitende Fusionen könnten Europa im Wettbewerb mit China und den USA helfen. Doch die EU-Kommission bremst.

In search of industrial might, Europe's politicians want the EU to ease competition rules

Angst over petrol prices, confusion over Britain’s relationship with the EU, bemusement at the American president’s legal tangles: it feels like the 1970s in Europe again. In policy circles, too, talk of corporate “champions” and “industrial policy” is now heard nearly as freely as it was in the era of bell-bottoms and dodgy sideburns. Only the joyless technocrats at the European Commission are standing in the way of a full return to disco-era dirigisme.

There is no talk of large-scale nationalisations (yet). But there is a new tension in EU policymaking. On one side are fans of competition rules as old as the European project itself, which forbid member states from mollycoddling “national champions” and aim to give consumers a fair shake. On the other are those who argue that these very rules are hindering the emergence of “European champions” capable of taking on rivals

