New Century Global Centre in Chengdu, China
View Stock / imago

Chinas Streit um die richtigen Reformen

Das größte Gebäude der Welt - ein Spiegel für Chinas Wirtschaft

Ein Haus, ein Land. Nichts verdeutlicht die Probleme des heutigen China so sehr wie das New Century Global Centre in Chengdu. Das größte Gebäude der Welt beinhaltet einen Wasserpark mit künstlichem Strand, ein Hotel mit 1000 Zimmern, eine Eisbahn, Kinos, Büros, zwei überdimensionale Einkaufszentren und eine eigene Feuerwehr. Nur die Besucher bleiben aus. Eine Parabel für die Exzesse der chinesischen Wirtschaft - und den Streit über die richtigen Reformen.

The global centre

How one building reflects the Chinese economy’s struggle with itself

It is a microcosm that reveals how much China is master of its own fate

The world’s biggest building got off to a bad start. On the eve of its opening, Deng Hong, the man who built the mall-and-office complex, disappeared.

For years Mr Deng had received tributes in local media for turning farmland into glistening conference centres and hotels. The billionaire “conference king” walked with a swagger, chomped on cigars and knew how to please officials. Hefty contracts rolled his way, including one to develop a landmark in the suburbs of Chengdu, a city of 14m in south-western China. This, the New Century Global Centre, was to be his crowning accomplishment, the world’s largest structure by floor space, the size of 246 football fields, or nearly three Pentagons or eight Louvres.

But then he was gone, swept up in a corruption investigation just before the building’s doors opened in 2013. The media focus shifted

