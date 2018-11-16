Bayer-Werk in Leverkusen.
Sorgen wegen Pestiziden, Plastik und Glyphosat

Aufruhr in der Chemieindustrie

Nach zwei goldenen Jahrzehnten bangt die Chemieindustrie um ihre Haupteinnahmequelle: Pestizide und Kunststoffe. Staatliche Regulierungen und Klagen von Kosumenten machen inzwischen auch die Investoren nervös. Findet die Branche neue Einnahmequellen?

Upheaval in the chemicals industry

A consumer and regulatory backlash threatens old business models

American juries are well known for the generosity of their awards in civil cases. In 2002 a Californian jury fined Philip Morris, a tobacco company, a whopping $28bn for causing a heavy smoker’s cancer, only for the amount to be slashed to $28m by a judge on appeal. So Bayer, a German chemicals giant, told shareholders not to worry when a Californian jury in August ruled that Monsanto, an American firm it bought two months before, had to pay $289m to Dewayne Johnson, a former school caretaker. Mr Johnson alleged that Roundup, a glyphosate-based weedkiller, had caused his terminal cancer. The jury made a judgment based on “junk science”, Monsanto said. It would surely be overturned on appeal.

Last month a judge reaffirmed the verdict; the damages were trimmed, but to a still-hefty $78.5m. With Bayer’s admission on November 13th that the number of similar lawsuits had reached 9,300,

