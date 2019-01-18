Klassischer Sheriff: Gary Cooper in "High Noon", 1952.
Klassischer Sheriff: Gary Cooper in "High Noon", 1952.

Audi, Huawei, Siemens, Deutsche Bank

Wie US-Sheriffs jenseits der Landesgrenzen Konzerne verfolgen

Anklagen gegen deutsche Automanager, die Verhaftung der Huawei-Finanzchefin, Ermittlungen gegen europäische Banken. Die US-Justiz lässt ausländische Konzerne weltweit ihre Macht spüren. Es geht dabei nicht immer um hehre Ziele. 

Uncle Sam’s game

America’s legal forays against foreign firms vex other countries

Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s finance chief, is the latest example

Vancouver airport is an unlikely venue for the genesis of a global spat. But repercussions from the detention by Canadian authorities of Meng Wanzhou while in transit there on December 1st are still spreading. Ms Meng, finance chief of Huawei, and daughter of the giant tech company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at the request of American prosecutors investigating the firm’s alleged business ties with Iran, which is under American sanctions. Chinese authorities have arrested a number of Canadians in response; this week a court sentenced another to death for drug- smuggling.

Ms Meng is not accused of breaking Chinese laws, nor those of Canada. That matters little. Since the turn of the century, America has ramped up judicial programmes whose reach is not restricted by its borders. Focused on enforcing its sanctions, reducing corruption

