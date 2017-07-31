Trumps Vize President Mike Pence?

Zur Großbildansicht AP Mike Pence: If Pence were to become U.S. President, it could truly spell the end to many liberties

Where Donald Trump is undisciplined and entertaining, Mike Pence is very disciplined and boring. But that discipline will not benefit the Americans at large.

One decision in July 2016 by Donald Trump's short-lived campaign manager, Paul Manafort, may come to haunt the American people before long - the selection of the now 58-year old Mike Pence as the Vice Presidential candidate.

At the time, with few believing Trump would ever win the election, minimal attention was paid to Pence. Trump also took up all the attention, allowing Pence to fly under the radar.

But with the steady drumbeat of Russia-related allegations against Trump and his family, and Pence already measuring the drapes in the Oval Office, it is high time to examine what a possible President Mike Pence really means.

Pence: Worse than Trump

It could be argued, superficially, that where Trump is undisciplined and highly entertaining, Pence is somewhat more disciplined and very low-profile, perhaps even boring. The actual news is far worse.

Vice President Pence is a complete nutcase, to put it bluntly. Where Trump adopts extreme positions to stay in the news, Pence's views are actually built on conviction.

Pence is, admittedly, smoother than Trump. But his folksy Midwestern demeanor masks extreme views. As early as June 2006, when he was a U.S. Representative for Indiana, Pence introduced legislation for "self deportation" as part of immigration reform.

Stephan Richter Stephan Richter ist Herausgeber und Chefredakteur von The Globalist.

It was one of 90 bills and resolutions he introduced while in Congress, none of which ever passed in 12 years, most of which he served in the majority (thus giving him a powerful perch to craft legislation that passes).

As outwardly smooth a Republican all-star operator as Pence comes across, that is a devastating statistic. It underscores that he is a conservative radical, not a bridge-builder and consensus seeker.

The stereotype of a wolf in a sheep's clothing captures Pence quite well.

An ominous record

After he moved from the U.S. House of Representatives to become Governor of Indiana in January 2013, Pence quickly established a polarizing and alienating record that eventually drove away many of his own Republican supporters and donors.

Pence signed into law a measure to allow religiously-based discrimination against gay people, only to have to sign a "fix" quickly after in the face of a firestorm from major corporations with investments in the state.

In addition, he signed a drastic restriction on abortion rights and sought to block refugee settlement in the state.

In October 2015, he dutifully sued President Obama's Environmental Protection Agency, to oppose mild efforts to curb coal power emissions to combat global warming, which he has called a "myth."

Whether that was said by conviction or as mere payback, utility companies kept his campaign coffers full and his semi-official travel paid for, with millions in donations.

Pence also presided over a large outbreak of HIV in his home state of Indiana that stemmed from the ongoing U.S. opioid crisis. Rather than moving speedily to resolve the crisis, he hemmed and hawed publicly over whether an emergency needle-exchange program would conflict with his decades of strident anti-drug policy.

Seite 1 von 2 1. Teil: President Mike Pence?

President Mike Pence? 2. Teil: True believer

Nachrichtenticker