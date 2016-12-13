Was der neue US-Außenminister Tillerson kann - und was nicht Jetzt braucht es ein Wunder von Washington

Was ist von dem Öl-Mann Rex Tillerson als Außenminister zu erwarten? Wenn kein Wunder geschieht (, die zugegebenermaßen immer mal wieder geschehen), eine US-Außenpolitik der W.-Bush-Schule, meint Stephan Richter, der jahrelang mit wechselnden US-Regierungen zusammengearbeitet hat.

Stephan Richter Stephan Richter ist Herausgeber und Chefredakteur von The Globalist. Wir veröffentlichen diesen Beitrag mit seiner freundlichen Genehmigung.

Is Donald Trump trying to resurrect the times of "Big Oil" - now via the U.S. State Department?

One would have thought that the times of when "Big Oil" ruled the world are over. But may be not.

To be sure, the (in)famous "Seven Sisters" - Anglo-Persian Oil Company (now BP), Gulf Oil, Standard Oil of California (now Chevron), Texaco (later merged with Chevron), Royal Dutch Shell; Standard Oil of New Jersey (Esso/Exxon) and Standard Oil Company of New York (Socony) (trading as Mobil now part of ExxonMobil) - no longer dominate global markets (and have merged with one another in order to survive).

Exxon to the rescue - of U.S. diplomacy?

Big Oil's relative decline as symbols of global power apparently doesn't keep Donald Trump from trying to resurrect them at least symbolically - by handing Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO, the keys to Foggy Bottom.

Tillerson's selection perfectly symbolizes Trump's desire to return to the days of when America was "great" on the global stage.

Big Oil's sinister past

In its heyday, Big Oil engaged in plenty of sinister games, often conducted in tandem with the CIA, to wield the big American stick and exploit other countries' assets.

George W. Bush's early administration was filled with ancillary "oil men" from the industry - from Vice President Dick Cheney (the CEO of Halliburton oilfield services) on down.

But The Donald has trumped Bush with the selection of Tillerson. You cannot get much higher up the industry ladder than the CEO of ExxonMobil itself.

A particular breed

Oil men - yes, they are almost solely men in the industry - are a very particular breed. They tend to spend their lifetime dabbling in dealing with, and principally courting, unsavory characters and oppressive regimes in order to gain a commercial advantage for their firm.

It is troubling enough that Tillerson's supposedly biggest asset that he brings to the table is a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, Russia's strongman.

But that is just the one tip of the iceberg. Look at all the major oil exporting countries in the world today - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, UAE, Angola, Venezuela - and you end up with a veritable rogues' gallery.

This is the network of people that Tillerson knows from attending the major oil industry conferences over the years.

A network of bad apples

Now, one could argue that it's good for the new U.S. Secretary of State to know all these bad apples up close.

But it is hard to imagine that this contact network, entirely mercenary in character, could be utilized for any particularly enlightened purposes.

In terms of human development, the possession of plenty of oil is typically inversely related to acting in an enlightened manner or running countries decently.

