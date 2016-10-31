Abkommen mit Kanada Ein besseres Ceta - warum Wallonien sich zu Recht gewehrt hat

While the rest of Europe ducked, one region stood up for important principles of responsible globalization.

An 11th hour and 59th minute resolution was reached to the recent standoff between Wallonia (the French-speaking, devolved southern half of Belgium) and Europe over CETA - the trade agreement between the European Union and Canada.

The little guy that stood firm

To their credit, the political leaders of Wallonia insisted on more assurance - as well as insurance - that the CETA was not going to be another step down the path of unraveling the sovereignty of democratically-elected governments. Their brave standoff raised fundamental questions that need a lot more discussion and resolution before they can be satisfactorily incorporated into trade agreements.

Why it mattered to stand firm

The pressure on tiny Wallonia and its politicians was immense, as it was being blamed for making the EU a laughingstock before its Canadian partners and the world. Leading Canadian government figures, as well as media outlets like the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and others, complained loudly about the diminished stature of a European "union" that cannot prevent a smallish region in one member state from scuppering a trade agreement that was seven years in the making.

That narrow interpretation has a ring of truth, but it also is overly simplistic and reveals how little has been learned from the ongoing debate over the "winners and losers of globalization." But think about it this way: Clearly, the CETA deal is going to be the baseline deal from which all future trade deals the EU will entertain or pursue will flow from. The ultimate CETA deal is thus the benchmark for a revised TTIP deal as well. That's why Wallonia taking a stance is so crucial.

How is the public's concern still going unheeded?

Wallonia's lonely stand raised important themes about the interplay of national sovereignty and responsible globalization. It also concerns the personal insecurity that many feel today, amidst the immense, corporate-driven tidal wave of the global economy.

In the current climate so many sectors of the public have lost their trust and faith in political leaders. Time and again, they have rolled over in front of corporations. No wonder those leaders now have to go the extra kilometer or mile to soothe public anxieties.

What was missing in the "old" CETA?

It seems to me that the CETA agreement did not go far enough in that direction. This agreement would have been perfectly fine 10 years ago - but now? Not nearly enough.

It is telling that the EU gets tagged from both directions:

UK isolationists see the EU as a left-wing plot to strangle them with regulations and immigrants.

Meanwhile, others in Europe see the EU as a right-wing plot to impose US-style wild-west capitalism on them.

Neither view is entirely accurate, but the fact that both contradictory views can exist simultaneously is a result of the lack of trust. That's what both views have in common.

